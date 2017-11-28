Gorillas Move up National Rankings

The Pittsburg State women's basketball team is still undefeated, beginning the season with 6 straight wins.

This week, the team continues to climb the national rankings.

The Gorillas are #19 in the latest WBCA poll released on Tuesday, up two spots from where they were ranked last week. Next up for Pitt State, they'll open up MIAA play with two road games later this week, facing Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday and Fort Hays State on Friday.

Two other MIAA schools made the top 25 this week. Central Missouri is #12 and Central Oklahoma is #21.

