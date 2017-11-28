Quantcast

Oklahoma Officials Face Lawsuit Over Tar Creek Audit

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
PICHER, OKLAHOMA -

It seems like a ghost town, but an investigation held here more than 6 years ago is coming back to life.

   A non-profit watchdog group called "Campaign for Accountability" is suing Oklahoma's Attorney General for failing to release results of an audit.

In the complaint, there's a letter from the state auditor and inspector requesting the "then" attorney general, the current head of the EPA  Scott Pruitt to publish the results of an audit, a special investigation on the lead impacted communities relocation trust. But the attorney general refused and explains "Our office is concerned about the publication of unsubstantiated criminal allegations against private citizens"

"By refusing to release these documents, the state is costing tax payers money and time to defend their refusal to release these documents" says the director of the CfA. Daniel Stevens.

The Campaign for Accountability director says that the Oklahoma Attorney General is violating the Oklahoma Open Records Act which says that any public information has to be released. And an audit performed by the state is considered public record.

"The state auditor has said that the audit has evidence of criminal wrongdoing at the site..so there's a really sort of important question here as to why the attorney general is trying to prevent the release of an audit that shows evidence of criminal wrongdoing" says Stevens.

The current attorney general, Mike Hunter has until December 17th to respond to the lawsuit or ask for an extension for his response.

But the CfA director says the lawsuit can be prevented if Hunter releases the audit. 

