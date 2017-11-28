Multiple Departments work Grass Fire in Jasper County - courtesy of Joplin Fire Department

At approximately 1:50 pm on Monday (11/27/2017), JFD Engine 4A, Tanker 1A, Brush 4A, Engine 6A, Brush 6A, and Battalion 1A responded to assist Redings Mill Fire on a large fast moving grass fire in Newton County that threatened several structures and vehicles. The fire was contained to approximately 8 acres through the efforts of several agencies.

This incident serves as a good reminder of how quickly a fire can get out of control this time of year with dry conditions and strong winds. In order to do any outdoor burning in the city limits you need to obtain a burn permit on a day burning is allowed. You can check whether burning is allowed daily on the Joplin Fire Department website at http://joplinmo.org/156/Fire-Department . Burn permits can be purchased at any of the six Joplin fire stations (check or money order only) or at City Hall 3rd floor (cash, check, or money order).