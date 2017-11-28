Multiple Departments work Grass Fire in Jasper County - courtesy of Joplin Fire Department

Quantcast

Multiple Departments work Grass Fire in Jasper County

By Mike Olmstead
At approximately 1:50 pm on Monday (11/27/2017), JFD Engine 4A, Tanker 1A, Brush 4A, Engine 6A, Brush 6A, and Battalion 1A responded to assist Redings Mill Fire on a large fast moving grass fire in Newton County that threatened several structures and vehicles. The fire was contained to approximately 8 acres through the efforts of several agencies.

This incident serves as a good reminder of how quickly a fire can get out of control this time of year with dry conditions and strong winds. In order to do any outdoor burning in the city limits you need to obtain a burn permit on a day burning is allowed. You can check whether burning is allowed daily on the Joplin Fire Department website at http://joplinmo.org/156/Fire-Department. Burn permits can be purchased at any of the six Joplin fire stations (check or money order only) or at City Hall 3rd floor (cash, check, or money order).

  • Wildcat Wednesday Dicamba Discussion

    Wildcat Wednesday Dicamba Discussion

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:21 AM EST2017-11-29 14:21:24 GMT
    Dicamba is now a restricted use pesticide, due to guidelines issued recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. In this Wildcat Wednesday interview, KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Agent, Josh Coltrain, to discuss what led to the dicamba changes and how these new guidelines will affect producers in our area. The guidelines were reached through a deal between the Trump Administration and the three companies that make dicamba, including Monsanto, BAS...More >>
  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-11-29 14:28:26 GMT

    TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action.  Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust.  The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...

    TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action.  Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust.  The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...

  • Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:04 PM EST2017-11-29 01:04:27 GMT

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

