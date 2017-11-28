Local Doctor Retires After Forty-One Years Of Service

After 41 years of surgical service, a local doctor is retiring his scalpel. Doctor Walter Dandridge was honored for his work at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Starting his career in 19-76, he specialized in breast surgery for the Mercy Breast Center. Doctor Dandridge played an important leadership role at the hospital; during which he has seen the medical field evolve.

Dandridge says, "We treat diseases differently. We treat them a lot better. There has been so many advances in medicine that its really made it really good to treat people now a days. I don't think people really understand how good they have it compared to what it use to be like."

Doctor Dandridge was also notable for bringing 3D mammography to Mercy Hospital.