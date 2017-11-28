Local Doctor Retires After Forty-One Years Of Service

After 41 years of surgical service, a local doctor is retiring his scalpel. Doctor Walter Dandridge was honored for his work at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Starting his career in 19-76, he specialized in breast surgery for the Mercy Breast Center. Doctor Dandridge played an important leadership role at the hospital; during which he has seen the medical field evolve.
Dandridge says, "We treat diseases differently. We treat them a lot better. There has been so many advances in medicine that its really made it really good to treat people now a days. I don't think people really understand how good they have it compared to what it use to be like."
Doctor Dandridge was also notable for bringing 3D mammography to Mercy Hospital.
TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action. Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust. The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...More >>
Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.More >>
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
CJ SPORTS AUTHORITY Voters will soon decide the fate of a new sports complex proposal in Carl junction. The proposal calls for five new baseball and softball fields, along with one new tee ball field. The project would be built on 40 acres on the west side of town. The total cost of this proposal sits right now at around $4.8 million dollars. Tax payers will soon decide if increased city property taxes *only in Carl junction* will pay for this propose...More >>
