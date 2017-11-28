The Future of Wildcat Glades Is A Little More In Focus After Public Meeting

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
What lies ahead for Wildcat Glades in Joplin? It was announced earlier this month that the Audubon Society was ending its partnership with the popular 10-year old nature facility. Tonight a community forum was held to talk about the future.More >>
Small Business Saturday is coming to a close across the region, but the benefit it can bring locally, never closes. For Debbie Mayberry Webb and her family, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of their shopping ritual.More >>
According to the National Retail Federation -- 154-million people participated in Black Friday shopping last year. And the lines were back this evening. Kohl's was one of the many stores nationwide with a special opening time for Pre-Black Friday sales, opening at 5 this evening. The lines were already forming around 4:15 this afternoon. Store officials say they had about 800 in line last ye...More >>
Police in Joplin will *also* have a stronger presence over the next chunk of days. Particularly tomorrow night and into Black Friday when the roads will be consumed with shoppers.More >>
If you live in Missouri...you may start to take home a little more green next year. The minimum wage is set to go up 15 cents on January 1st. But there are some who are skeptical about the benefits of the increase. Right now, the minimum wage in Missouri is $7.70 an hour, but is that amount enough?More >>
If you live in the State of Missouri and use an online dating site...congratulations on your middle name being "danger". According to recent study...the Show-me State is the most dangerous state in America for online dating.More >>
From national debt to energy cost...A US Senator talks politics in Webb City. The Southwest Center in Webb City played host to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for a town hall meeting. A number of topics were discussed -- and attendees were able to write down questions that Senator McCaskill would answer. One of the more heated topics became renewable energy and its associated costs.More >>
In Webb City this morning more than 100 people took home a turkey after sharing in a prayer service...the Webb City Church of the Nazarene is making a tradition of the event to help feed families with food and with spirit.More >>
Discussions continued this evening on the future of the bicycle paths and pedestrian trails planned for the Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction areas.More >>
The City of Diamond, Missouri, its Chief of Police, and a former police officer are all subjects of a lawsuit that's been filed by a Newton County man. The suit was filed yesterday, but it stems from a traffic stop that actually happened 5 years ago.More >>
