CJ Classic Championship Set

The championship game is set for the CJ Classic girl's basketball tournament in Carl Junction.

The hometown Bulldogs will play the Neosho Wildcats for the tournament title on Thursday night.

Carl Junction had no problem in the semifinals, beating the Webb City JV squad 53-22. The Wildcats didn't have it so easy in Tuesday's semifinal round. The Wildcats had a tight game against Nevada all night, but got a putback from Emilee Kivett with 2.1 seconds on the clock to give them a 34-33 win.

Thursday's championship game will begin at 8:30 at Carl Junction High School