PSU VB to Host Winter Academy

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head volleyball coach Jen Gomez will host a Winter Volleyball Academy in Jan. - Feb. 2018. This will be a four-week academy where girls ages 7-13 can learn/practice the basic skills of volleyball.



The academy will take place on Sundays starting Jan. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at John Lance Arena.



PSU coaches and players will lead the academy. Cost is $60 and participants will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Dates for the academy will be Jan. 14, Jan. 21, Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 – no practice on Super Bowl Sunday.

Participants can register online at www.gorillavolleyballcamps.com. For questions, contact Coach Gomez by phone at (620) 235-4674 or by email at jjgomez@pittstate.edu.