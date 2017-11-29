Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17

Updated:

TAR CREEK LAWSUIT

  • The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action.  Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust.  The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that information.

JOPLIN HOUSE FIRE

  • Joplin fire crews responded to a large house fire at 22nd and Bird around 9:30pm last night.  Crews arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze quickly, keeping the flames from spreading to other nearby structures and houses.  No injuries were reported. Today both the State Fire Marshall and the Joplin Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

NORTH KOREA MISSILE

  • North Korea says it has successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.  According to the North's state run media, the missile launched Tuesday from the nation's capital, is capable of reaching all of the United States.  Following the provocation, President Trump warned the United States will take care of it, but did not say how.

TRUMP IN MISSOURI

  • The president travels to Missouri today to push tax reform.  Yesterday, the Senate Budget Committee voted along party lines to advance the republican tax plan to the full senate.  The development came on the same day two top democrats skipped a meeting with President Trump, on ways to avert a government shutdown.

MATT LAUER FIRED

  • NBC News fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer on Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior," making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week.  Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show. Last week, CBS News fired Charlie Rose after complaints from several women who worked for him.
     

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Wildcat Wednesday Dicamba Discussion

    Wildcat Wednesday Dicamba Discussion

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:21 AM EST2017-11-29 14:21:24 GMT
    Dicamba is now a restricted use pesticide, due to guidelines issued recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. In this Wildcat Wednesday interview, KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Agent, Josh Coltrain, to discuss what led to the dicamba changes and how these new guidelines will affect producers in our area. The guidelines were reached through a deal between the Trump Administration and the three companies that make dicamba, including Monsanto, BAS...More >>
    Dicamba is now a restricted use pesticide, due to guidelines issued recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. In this Wildcat Wednesday interview, KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Agent, Josh Coltrain, to discuss what led to the dicamba changes and how these new guidelines will affect producers in our area. The guidelines were reached through a deal between the Trump Administration and the three companies that make dicamba, including Monsanto, BAS...More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-29-17

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:28 AM EST2017-11-29 14:28:26 GMT

    TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action.  Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust.  The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...

    More >>

    TAR CREEK LAWSUIT The campaign for accountability wants to see records of an investigation published, and now the organization is taking legal action.  Back in 2011, the Oklahoma Attorney General requested a special investigation into the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust.  The CFA says the audit found there was illegal activity, and then the auditor requested the Attorney General to publish what was found. However the Attorney General refused to release that inf...

    More >>

  • Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Missouri Lawmakers Lend Hand to Joplin in Effort to Extend FEMA Deadline

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:04 PM EST2017-11-29 01:04:27 GMT

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

    More >>

    Even if the request is denied, construction projects will still happen; more HUD money or even sales tax revenue would cover costs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.