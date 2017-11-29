Quantcast

Wildcat Wednesday Dicamba Discussion

Southeast Kansas -

Dicamba is now a restricted use pesticide, due to guidelines issued recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. In this Wildcat Wednesday interview, KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Agent, Josh Coltrain, to discuss what led to the dicamba changes and how these new guidelines will affect producers in our area.

The guidelines were reached through a deal between the Trump Administration and the three companies that make dicamba, including Monsanto, BASF, and DuPont. All of the changes will be on product labels heading into the 2018 season.  Here’s a basic rundown from the National Association of Farm Broadcasting News Service:

Dicamba Application Guidelines

  • Training is required for anyone applying dicamba on crops
  • Producers will need to keep detailed records of dicamba applications
  • Wind speeds must be under 10 mph when applying dicamba
  • Dicamba can only be applied during the daytime hours
  • Tanks must be properly cleaned before and after dicamba application.
