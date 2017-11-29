Joplin Man Shot in Face

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

UPDATE 3:35pm 11/29/17

Suspect in late shooting is charged.  Joseph D. Pryor, 25 year old of Joplin is charged with possession of meth and felon in possession a firearm in Newton County.  In Jasper County Pryor is charged with Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful use of weapon, Attempted robbery 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, felon in possession of a firearm. 

11:30am 11/29/17

A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  While on scene, officers identified a vehicle in the driveway as stolen.  A Nissan Pickup was reported stolen to Jasper County Sheriff's off the day before. 

A short time later, officers received information that a man was shot in the face at the home and left before JPD arrived.  Officers found the victim and determined he had been shot at the home on South McKinley.  Authorities report a bullet struck the victim on side of the face, exiting the other side.  His injuries are not life threatening. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Wednesday morning around 7a.m. police arrested a 25 year old at the Sunrise Inn on South Range Line.  JPD is pursuing charges of robbery, assault, armed criminal action, and felon in possession of a firearm.  KOAM/FOX14 will release the name of suspect once he is officially charged by Newton County Prosecutor. 

