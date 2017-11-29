Students Assessing Bird Type And Count For Biodiversity

The East Newton High School Ecology classes in cooperation with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Missouri Department of Conservation will be conducting a backyard bird count. The students will study the number and type of birds located in and around the East Newton High School grounds to determine the diversity the birds.

This study will allow our students understand Biodiversity and the role or roles the environment plays in the selected area (outdoor classroom).

When: December 12th (weather dependent)



Where: East Newton High School Outdoor Classrooms

