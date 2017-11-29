Joplin Structure Fire at 2129 S. Bird Avenue

The Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2129 S. Bird. The call came in at 9:13 PM and the first fire crews arrived at 9:18 PM and found a single story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure. Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and confine it to the living room and front porch area.

The home was occupied at the time and the occupants were able to escape without injuries. The fire was brought under control by 9:40 PM and completely extinguished by 10:00 PM.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighting crews. The fire department responded with 6 apparatus and 17 personnel. The fire department was assisted by Joplin Police Department and METS Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

For more information, contact the Joplin Fire Department at 623-0403 or 624-0820, ext. 1300.