Quantcast

Joplin Structure Fire at 2129 S. Bird Avenue - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Structure Fire at 2129 S. Bird Avenue

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2129 S. Bird. The call came in at 9:13 PM and the first fire crews arrived at 9:18 PM and found a single story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure. Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and confine it to the living room and front porch area.

The home was occupied at the time and the occupants were able to escape without injuries. The fire was brought under control by 9:40 PM and completely extinguished by 10:00 PM.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighting crews. The fire department responded with 6 apparatus and 17 personnel. The fire department was assisted by Joplin Police Department and METS Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

For more information, contact the Joplin Fire Department at 623-0403 or 624-0820, ext. 1300.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-11-30 00:15:26 GMT

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-29 23:51:37 GMT

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

  • Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:45 PM EST2017-11-29 21:45:07 GMT

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.