David Phelps' "Classic Christmas - December 17th

The second installment in Connect2Culture's performing arts series will be David Phelps's Classic Christmas. The show will take place on Sunday, December 17, 7:30 PM at Joplin High School's Performing Arts Center.

Phelps' "Classic Christmas" is the ideal way to celebrate this holiday season. His renditions of traditional hymns and contemporary holiday hits encapsulate the spirit of Christmas.

"We are excited to bring David Phelps to Joplin for his Classic Christmas show," Connect2Culture President and CFO Clifford Wert said. "The Christmas spirit will absolutely come alive in everyone who attends!"

The Tomball, Texas native has performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House. For the better part of two decades, David has also shared his melodies to award-winning Gaither Vocal Band CDs and Gold and Platinum Gaither "Homecoming" collections.

Unique to his performance in Joplin, nearly 50 Joplin High School students will join David Phelps on stage for a total of four songs.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to Joplin High School students. Singing with a professional artist is a great learning experience – one they will not soon forget! Parents have already told us their kids are very excited to sing with David,” Community Arts Director Emily Frankoski stated.

Ticket prices range from $20-$40 and can be purchased through connect2culture.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Groups of 15-40 receive a 20% discount. Two-show packages (David Phelps and Annie Moses Band) receive a 10% discount. Refreshments will be available for purchase in the Talon Room before the show and during intermission.