Neosho Man Sentenced To 40 Years For Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Neosho, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for producing child pornography.

James Lyndon McFadin, Jr., 34, of Neosho, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips to 40 years in federal prison without parole. McFadin has been incarcerated in federal custody since his arrest on Dec. 21, 2015.

On July 7, 2017, McFadin pleaded guilty to six counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

McFadin used six children – four females and two males, who ranged in age from approximately 5 to 16 years old – to produce child pornography between Jan. 1 and Dec. 19, 2015. McFadin video-recorded illicit sexual activity between himself and one of the child victims, identified as “Jane Doe 1” in court documents. McFadin also had Jane Doe 1 to send him sexually explicit images of herself and the other child victims.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at McFadin’s residence and seized a laptop computer, a computer hard drive and a computer tower. Investigators discovered multiple videos and photos of child pornography, including the child victims, on McFadin’s devices and cell phone.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force and the Neosho, Mo., Police Department.