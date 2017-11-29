Joplin Street Closure Starting on December 1st

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Missouri American Water Company will begin installing a new water main along 4th Street between Division Avenue and School Avenue starting Friday, December 1, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. During this time frame, 4th Street will be closed to all thru traffic but businesses will remain open with as minimal impact as possible. The water main construction is due to an upcoming City storm water improvement project for the area. 

Drivers will need to use alternate routes and proceed with caution at intersections. Detour routes will be provided during closure. 

The City appreciates your patience during these closures.

