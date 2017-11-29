President Trump Takes on Senator McCaskill at Missouri Speech

President Donald Trump took aim at Missouri Senator Clair McCaskill as he spoke Wednesday in St. Charles Missouri.

The president told voters the Democratic Senator "is doing you a tremendous disservice."

"She wants your taxes to go up, she's weak on crime, she's weak on borders, she's weak on illegal immigration and she's weak on the military," President Trump said. "Other than that, I think she's doing a fantastic job."

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018 in states won by Donald Trump and is considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents. She was among 45 Senate Democrats who in August sent a letter to Republican leaders and the president saying they won't support any GOP effort to overhaul the tax system that delivers cuts to the top 1 percent or adds to the government's $20 trillion debt.

In a statement, McCaskill said she remains "eager to support real, bipartisan tax reform" and would "jump at the chance to support a plan" that would "deliver relief to Missouri's working families, simplify the tax code, close loopholes exploited by the rich, and lower the corporate tax rate."

"Unfortunately, this tax plan doesn't live up the commitment I got from President Trump, when he told me he wouldn't support tax reform that benefited the very rich at the expense of the little guy," she said.

The president's visit to Missouri comes a day after the Senate Finance Committee advanced a sweeping tax package to the full Senate, handing Republican leaders a victory as they try to pass the nation's first tax overhaul in 31 years. But the bill still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans have just two votes to spare in their 52-48 edge over Democrats.



Several hundred Trump opponents and about 100 Trump supporters gathered outside the St. Charles convention center as the president spoke, holding signs and chanting competing slogans.



