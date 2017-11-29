Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

Police continue to investigate a disturbance they say lead to a man being shot in the face. Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night. Neighbors say it appears there was no concern for people's safety, and what makes this even more concerning is this location's close proximity to children.

"'Bout six or seven months ago." says Joplin resident Tommy Bozman.

...That's when Bozman says he began noticing more crime in his neighborhood.

"The other night I was out here, heard someone hollering. Said something about a gun, but it was on the far corner over there," says Bozman.

Directly behind where Bozman was standing for our interview with him is where Joplin police say there was a shooting Tuesday night, and right across the street from that home is Jefferson Elementary School.

"I don't come out of the home unarmed, just in case," says Bozman.

Police responded to a disturbance call at 202 South McKinley.

"Obviously our officers and detectives are trained to get to the bottom of things. Somebody was shot," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

...Shot in the face, according to police.

"Apparently non-life threatening, and he did not see the need to seek medical attention," says Duncan. "He was contacted at a residence, or near a residence, in the northwest part of town."

This morning, police arrested the suspect, 25-year-old Joseph Pryor of Joplin, at the Sunrise Inn. Police say Pryor and the victim both lived where the shooting happened.

"This was a situation where school wasn't in session," says Duncan. "School was closed, there are no kids around. We're thankful for that. But obviously we take it very seriously. We don't turn a blind eye to the fact the school is there. That is a concern. I wouldn't recommend people be concerned about it. We are taking proactive steps to fix the problem."

Pryor has been charged in Newton County with possession of meth and a felon in possession of a firearm. The Jasper County prosecutor has filed charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted robbery, armed criminal action, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Joplin police say they have been dispatched to 202 South McKinley several times in the past, mainly dealing with illegal burning and warrants.