Quantcast

Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors - KOAM TV 7

Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -


     Knitting is a longtime craft that many have used to create things like mittens, scarves and afghans. But a Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
     It's called Knitted Knockers.

Designed to help women like Sally Davis who is battling breast cancer.
She had a mastectomy and implants but had to have them removed due to infection. Davis explained, "After a couple weeks, I realized it's a huge problem. You think people are looking. I know Im looking. I'm wearing big sweaters and hoodies trying to cover myself up."
As a realtor that wasnt working. Then her Freeman breast navigator gave her a set of knitted knockers. A funny name for a very practical piece of equipment for women.
Davis said, "So, I  tried 'em and I love 'em. They're comfortable."
Knitter Lois Baima explained a special yarn is used, "It's cotton that doesn't have any acrylic in it. Doesn't have any artificial things in it so that it won't irritate the skin."
Baima, whos from Pittsburg, makes them as part of the knitted knockers non-profit organization. She said, "This is not something that's gonna be stuck in a drawer that the grand kids don't want. This is useful. People who we give these to really, really appreciate them."
They come in all sizes and colors, have a hole in the back to adjust the fiber fill and can be used right away after surgery unlike silicon ones which can't be fitted until six weeks after surgery. And these are free.
Breast navigator Jennifer Hargis said, "The patients have very big medical bills. It just something they need to make them feel better. For  someone to give these to them at the right time is huge."
Davis added, "I forget they're there. I get up in the morning and put them in, make sure they're even, they look good  and just go on with my day."


Knitted knockers were the brainchild of a breast cancer patient and will soon be talked about in Dear Abby. That means volunteers who make them expect a surge in requests. Baima said, "Headquarters said we should anticipate nationwide having orders of 250 an hour."
Sally Davis has a port for chemotherapy and afterwards will try implants again, but until then, is cherishing her knitted knockers.
She said, "They're supposed to be washable. I haven't tried that yet. I'm a little nervous cause I love them. They're my girls. "
Knitted knockers is always looking for volunteers. The group has a website just go to www.knittedknockers.org

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-11-30 00:15:26 GMT

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-29 23:51:37 GMT

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

  • Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:45 PM EST2017-11-29 21:45:07 GMT

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.