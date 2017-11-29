Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors



Knitting is a longtime craft that many have used to create things like mittens, scarves and afghans. But a Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.

It's called Knitted Knockers.

Designed to help women like Sally Davis who is battling breast cancer.

She had a mastectomy and implants but had to have them removed due to infection. Davis explained, "After a couple weeks, I realized it's a huge problem. You think people are looking. I know I’m looking. I'm wearing big sweaters and hoodies trying to cover myself up."

As a realtor that wasn’t working. Then her Freeman breast navigator gave her a set of knitted knockers. A funny name for a very practical piece of equipment for women.

Davis said, "So, I tried 'em and I love 'em. They're comfortable."

Knitter Lois Baima explained a special yarn is used, "It's cotton that doesn't have any acrylic in it. Doesn't have any artificial things in it so that it won't irritate the skin."

Baima, who’s from Pittsburg, makes them as part of the knitted knockers non-profit organization. She said, "This is not something that's gonna be stuck in a drawer that the grand kids don't want. This is useful. People who we give these to really, really appreciate them."

They come in all sizes and colors, have a hole in the back to adjust the fiber fill and can be used right away after surgery unlike silicon ones which can't be fitted until six weeks after surgery. And these are free.

Breast navigator Jennifer Hargis said, "The patients have very big medical bills. It’ just something they need to make them feel better. For someone to give these to them at the right time is huge."

Davis added, "I forget they're there. I get up in the morning and put them in, make sure they're even, they look good and just go on with my day."



Knitted knockers were the brainchild of a breast cancer patient and will soon be talked about in ‘Dear Abby.’ That means volunteers who make them expect a surge in requests. Baima said, "Headquarters said we should anticipate nationwide having orders of 250 an hour."

Sally Davis has a port for chemotherapy and afterwards will try implants again, but until then, is cherishing her knitted knockers.

She said, "They're supposed to be washable. I haven't tried that yet. I'm a little nervous cause I love them. They're my girls. "

Knitted knockers is always looking for volunteers. The group has a website just go to www.knittedknockers.org