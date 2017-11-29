Kidde Fire Extinguisher Recall - courtesy of the Pittsburg Fire Department

The following information is from the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office in regards to a recall for Kiddie Fire Extinguishers:

Press Release

Kiddie Recalls Fire Extinguishers with Plastic Handles Due to Failure to Discharge and Nozzle Detachment, One Death Reported

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission | Nov 02, 2017

This recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers.

Plastic handle fire extinguishers: The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label. For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled models manufactured from January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017 are 00212 through 22717. For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

Push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers: The recall involves eight models of Kidde Pindicator fire extinguishers manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push-button extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.

http://www.wcvb.com/article/378-million-fire-extinguishers-recalled/13139866