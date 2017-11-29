Joplin Street Closure - courtesy of the City of Joplin

Missouri American Water Company will begin installing a new water main along 4th St between Division Ave & School Ave. starting 6 AM Fri, Dec. 1 & ending 6 PM., Sun, Dec. 10.

During this time 4th St will be closed to all thru traffic, and businesses will remain open with as minimal impact as possible. The water main construction is due to an upcoming City storm water improvement project for the area.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes and proceed with caution at intersections. Detour routes for east/west travelers will be provided during closure.

The City appreciates your patience during these closures.