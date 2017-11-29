Joplin Museum Hosts Christmas Open House

The Joplin History & Mineral Museum will host its annual Open House on Saturday, December 9th.

Visitors can enjoy refreshments as they stroll through the museum's halls and experience its rich history, which officials say, will be decked out for the season.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Joplin History & Mining Museum is located at 504 S. Schifferdecker (SchiffENdecker to some) Avenue.