Holiday Market back in Neosho - courtesy of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
It's almost time for the Dickens Christmas Faire Holiday Market at Mills Park Centre! Over 60 Booths! Opens Thursday, November 30th from 5pm to 9pm with our VIP Ladies Night - $5 Admission for a Night of Shopping, Hors d'oeuvres, Live Music & Prizes! Open Friday 5pm to 9pm & Saturday 10am to 2pm - $2 Admission 100 N College St in Downtown Neosho!

