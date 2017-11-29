PSU VB Adds to '18 Class

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head volleyball coach Jen Gomez announced that Kansas City (Mo.) native Madison Michaelis will join the Gorillas for the 2018 season. Michaelis, who becomes the fifth prep athlete to sign with Pitt State, will graduate in December from Park Hill High School and enroll in school at PSU in January.



Michaelis earned honorable mention All-Conference and second-team All-District honors as a defensive specialist as a senior this past fall. She finished her prep career with 913 career digs and 852 serve receptions. Michaelis compiled the second (420) and third-highest (388) single season dig totals in school history in each of her final two prep seasons for the Trojans.



Madison is the daughter of Jay Michaelis and Miechelle Michaelis. She is undecided on a major.



"We are excited to have Madison join our program," Gomez said. "As a defensive specialist, we are looking forward to her contributing to our ball control and defense. She is graduating early in order to start her college career in the spring semester of 2018. That shows her commitment to Pitt State and her dedication to help turn the program around."



Michaelis joins four additional prep athletes in the Gorillas' 2018 recruiting class: Marissa Bates, an outside hitter/defensive speciliast from Sliver Lake High School; Emily Hanenberg, a middle blocker from Pueblo (Colo.) West High School; Brianna Richard, a setter from Gilbert High School in Ames, Iowa; and, Hope White, a middle blocker/outside hitter from Bolivar (Mo.) High School.