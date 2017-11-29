Lion Women Open MIAA Play @ Hays

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team enters MIAA play by traveling to Hays, Kansas with a chance to knockoff the undefeated Fort Hays State Tigers (5-0) inside Gross Memorial Coliseum Thursday evening.



Game Information

Date: Thursday November 30, 2017

Tip-Off: 5:30 pm

Location: Hays, Kan.

Site: Gross Memorial Coliseum

Series Record: FHSU: leads 29-18



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/fhsu/wbball



The Series vs. FHSU

Fort Hays State holds a 29-18 advantage over the Lions in the series history. Southern snapped a five-game losing streak to the Tigers last season with a 75-64 win over then 25th ranked FHSU in Joplin. FHSU responded with a 37-point win in the first round of the MIAA conference tournament back in February. Junior forward Desirea Buerge went for a combined 35 points (18 &17) to go with five blocks, while senior forward Jenson Maydew averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the two meeting against the Tigers last season. Guard Dru Clarke poured in 14 and ten points in two games back in 2015-16 as well. Fort Hays State holds the advantage in Hays, Kan. over the Lions at 19-4, with the Lions last win in Hays coming on Feb. 19, 2011 (62-53) and have won eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams. The longest winning streak for FHSU is five, (March 6, 2014-March 3, 2016). Southern's longest winning streak is three (Feb. 20, 2010 - Feb. 19, 2011).



Possible Starters



Missouri Southern (1-5)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 3.7 2.2 7 4 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 16.7 3.2 11 4 Neosho, Mo.

21 Desirea Buerge F 6-0 Jr. 16.0 7.5 1 2 Webb City, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 11.3 8.7 5 2 Pratt, Kan.

44 Ines Catalan Mateos G 5-7 Fr. 5.2 1.3 10 4 Calahorra, Spain



Fort Hays State (5-0)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

5 Taylor Rolfs G 5-11 So. 11.8 3.2 9 8 Claflin, Kan.

13 Carly Heim G 5-7 Jr. 8.0 3.4 15 10 Hoxie, Kan.

23 Kacey Kennett G 6-0 So. 14.0 5.6 7 9 Olathe, Kan.

24 Tatyana Legette F 5-10 Jr. 14.6 9.2 16 12 Topeka, Kan.

35 Emma Stroyan F 6-2 Sr. 7.0 4.6 2 3 Bloomington, Ill.



Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly out of the gate, leading the team in scoring through six games at 16.7 ppg (34-for-75), including a career-high 26 points at Harding. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is currently fourth in the MIAA in scoring, while registering 32.5 minutes per contest for fifth in the MIAA.



Let the Buerge Hit The Floor

Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind in the Lions last two games over the weekend. She came off the bench to score 20 points against Avila in her first game back before registering her fifth career double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds, helping MSSU to its first win over Ottawa University. Buerge finished last season averaging 12.8 ppg for second on the team and 16th in the conference.



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew recorded her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Lions third contest at Harding. She added six and eight rebound performances over the weekend in the Lions last two contests against Avila and Ottawa. Jenson stands at 8th in the conference in boards per game with 8.7. In 2016-17, her first double-double came in the Lions ninth game, followed by another one in back-to-back contests through ten games.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in every game so far for the Lions and started in four games each. Campbell leads the team with seven blocks and five steals, while Catalan has scored 31 total points in 116 minutes good for fourth on the squad.



Up Next

MSSU continues on its two-game road trip with a visit to Kearney, Nebraska in a face off against the undefeated UNK Lopers (6-0) this Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:00 pm inside the Health & Sports Center.