Gorillas Approaching Bowl Game

Gorillas Approaching Bowl Game

Updated:

The Pittsburg State Gorillas will aim for their 6th straight win on Saturday, facing the Arkansas Tech Wonderboys in the Live United Bowl.

The Gorillas started the season 2-4, but finished the regular season with 5 straight wins to go 7-4 heading into this weekend.

Pitt State's last game was nearly three weeks ago. The team is not worried about losing any momentum, they're just glad they had a chance to get healthy and rested before taking on the Wonderboys this weekend. 

"It's nice," says senior wide receiver Austin Panko, "When you play 11 straight weeks it's tough. It's fun but it's tough."

Hopefully we're not rusty when we get out there," adds head coach Tim Beck, "You always worry about that a little bit as far as timing and those things offensively. But I know our players are excited to go play."

The Live United Bowl will begin on Saturday at 2:00 pm in Texarkana, Arkansas. 

