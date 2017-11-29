Police Investigating Dog That Was Poisoned In Webb City

A dog is in grave condition tonight at the Joplin Humane Society after allegedly being poisoned sometime last night in Webb City.

Police are investigating.

Lysa Boston, Manager, Joplin Humane Society: "To me, would certainly appear that the dog had been poisoned, which would certainly be abuse, I can't imagine how anybody could do such a horrible thing to a dog."

Lysa Boston manages the Joplin Humane Society.

She says a couple brought their sick dog to the shelter late Tuesday night, and was then referred to an emergency vet provider.

Boston: "Unfortunately the dog was not in a lot better shape, so the owners have signed the animal over, the dog over to the shelter, to let us do the best that we can to help the dog."

The couple filed a report with the Webb City Police Department, who's now conducting an investigation into how the dog was poisoned, whether it was intentional or not.

Donald Melton, Webb City Police Chief: "We'd have to confer with the humane society and the veterinarian who has looked at the animal to see what their findings are, so we can go forward with our investigation."

Boston says the dog is in their isolation unit at the shelter.

She explained that the humane society should be a last resort for any pet owner, as they don't have the resources to care for public pets, aside from their spay and neuter clinic.

However, Boston says, for these owners, giving up their dog to the shelter, was the only thing they could do.

Boston: "It really takes a big person to be able to do that, to put the dogs best needs against what your feelings are which of course usually is wanting to keep the pet."

For now, the humane society says they'll do what they can, unfortunately, they don't believe the dog is going to survive.

She hopes justice will be served.

Boston: "It boggles my mind to think that somebody would go out of their way to hurt a dog...I just don't understand it."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Webb City Police Department".