Quantcast

Oklahoma Corrections Director Wants to Triple Spending - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Corrections Director Wants to Triple Spending

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    As Oklahoma wrestles with a budget shortfall, the state's prison director is asking lawmakers to triple the agency's $485 million budget.
    Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh said Wednesday the agency is seeking $1.53 billion next year including $813 million for two new medium-security prisons, $107 million in repairs to existing prisons and $10 million for across-the-board raises.
    Allbaugh says the request "represents exactly what our needs are right now."
      Gov. Mary Fallin says the agency's needs will be reviewed in the budget process. 
    Earlier this month, Fallin vetoed much of a bill to close a $215 million hole in the current budget and says next year's shortfall is estimated at $600 million.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-11-30 00:15:26 GMT

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-29 23:51:37 GMT

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

  • Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:45 PM EST2017-11-29 21:45:07 GMT

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.