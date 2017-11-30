Quantcast

Information Sought on Oklahoma Athlete's Sexual Assault Claim - KOAM TV 7

Information Sought on Oklahoma Athlete's Sexual Assault Claim

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    School officials in Bixby Oklahoma expect to receive an update Thursday on an internal investigation concerning a sexual assault allegation.

    A 16-year-old football player had claimed he was sexually assaulted by several of his teammates during an event at the superintendent's house in September.    

   
    A search warrant filed Monday in Tulsa district court accuses administrators at the high school of waiting days before reporting the incident. Investigators have seized the cellphones of Superintendent Kyle Wood and other school officials and given them a Dec. 1 deadline to turn over their emails regarding "sexual assault, hazing or bullying involving members of the Bixby football team in 2016 or 2017."

    Bixby Board of Education President Ron Schnare said in a statement Wednesday that several interviews have been conducted in an internal investigation by the school district's outside legal counsel and the Bixby High School administration.

    "I want the public to know that all of the board members and the persons investigating these issues take this matter very seriously," Schnare said.
    

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Knitted Knockers Free Prosthesis to Breast Cancer Survivors

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-11-30 00:15:26 GMT

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

     A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
         It's called Knitted Knockers.

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Joplin Police Promise Due Diligence After Shooting Near School

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-29 23:51:37 GMT

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

    Joplin police say the crime happened shortly after 10 last night.

    More >>

  • Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Joplin Man Shot in Face

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 4:45 PM EST2017-11-29 21:45:07 GMT

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>

    A Joplin man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man in the face.    According to Joplin Police Department officers responded to a residence at 202 South McKinley around 10:20 p.m..  The caller reported hearing gun shots and yelling inside the home.  Officers did not find any injuries or signs of shooting at the home.  No one at the home would confirm a shooting occurred.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.