Information Sought on Oklahoma Athlete's Sexual Assault Claim

School officials in Bixby Oklahoma expect to receive an update Thursday on an internal investigation concerning a sexual assault allegation.

A 16-year-old football player had claimed he was sexually assaulted by several of his teammates during an event at the superintendent's house in September.



A search warrant filed Monday in Tulsa district court accuses administrators at the high school of waiting days before reporting the incident. Investigators have seized the cellphones of Superintendent Kyle Wood and other school officials and given them a Dec. 1 deadline to turn over their emails regarding "sexual assault, hazing or bullying involving members of the Bixby football team in 2016 or 2017."

Bixby Board of Education President Ron Schnare said in a statement Wednesday that several interviews have been conducted in an internal investigation by the school district's outside legal counsel and the Bixby High School administration.

"I want the public to know that all of the board members and the persons investigating these issues take this matter very seriously," Schnare said.

