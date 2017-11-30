Quantcast

Mount Carmel Foundation Remember Me Tree Ceremony - December 11t - KOAM TV 7

Mount Carmel Foundation Remember Me Tree Ceremony - December 11th

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Mount Carmel Foundation Remember Me Tree Ceremony will be December 11 @ 6 PM in Meadowbrook Mall. 

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Boys & Girls Club of SWMO Vision Screening Event - December 1st

    Boys & Girls Club of SWMO Vision Screening Event - December 1st

    Thursday, November 30 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-12-01 00:55:22 GMT
    Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri was awarded $4,000 from the National Vision, Inc. to participate in vision screenings. Club members with signed permission slips will receive vision screenings from America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses (ABCE) on December 1st at the Boys & Girls Club in Joplin. The event is scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Participants are encouraged to schedule follow-up exam appointments and those in need of glasses will receive a free pair.More >>
    Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri was awarded $4,000 from the National Vision, Inc. to participate in vision screenings. Club members with signed permission slips will receive vision screenings from America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses (ABCE) on December 1st at the Boys & Girls Club in Joplin. The event is scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Participants are encouraged to schedule follow-up exam appointments and those in need of glasses will receive a free pair.More >>

  • 34th Annual Mount Carmel Foundation Gala

    34th Annual Mount Carmel Foundation Gala

    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-11-30 20:47:47 GMT
    January 27, 2018, 6 PM., Pittsburg State University – 34th Annual Mount Carmel Foundation GalaMore >>
    January 27, 2018, 6 PM., Pittsburg State University – 34th Annual Mount Carmel Foundation GalaMore >>

  • Breakfast with Santa - December 16th

    Breakfast with Santa - December 16th

    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-11-30 20:34:05 GMT
    Breakfast with Santa sponsored by Mount Carmel Foundation and Pittsburg High School Theater Department December 16th @ 9 AM Pittsburg High SchoolMore >>
    Breakfast with Santa sponsored by Mount Carmel Foundation and Pittsburg High School Theater Department December 16th @ 9 AM Pittsburg High SchoolMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.