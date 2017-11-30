Quantcast

Former Oklahoma State Senator Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Trafficking

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
  A former Oklahoma state senator accused of engaging in child prostitution and pornography has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of child sex trafficking.
    
Former two-term Republican state Sen. Ralph Shortey pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti in exchange for federal prosecutors dropping three child pornography charges against him.
    
Shortey resigned in March after he was arrested on state charges of engaging in child prostitution and transporting a minor for prostitution. Police found Shortey with a 17-year-old boy in a motel room and alleged he had hired the boy for sex. 

 Court records show the FBI searched Shortey's Capitol office in March because a campaign aide allegedly saw child pornography on his computer.   
    
A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Shortey in September. The state charges were dismissed following the federal indictment.

  Shortey served as a county coordinator on Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Oklahoma.

  He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for child sex trafficking.


 

