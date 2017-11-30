Kansas Committee Fails to Endorse Prison Proposal

Kansas legislators in both parties have misgivings about a plan for a new correctional facility.
The state Department of Corrections outlined its plan Thursday to have the nation's largest private prison operator build a replacement for the state's oldest and largest prison in Lansing, which is near Kansas City. But a legislative committee failed to endorse the plan.
Lawmakers questioned the state's plan to lease the new prison from its contractor over 20 years.
The legislative committee wants the department to pursue financing the project with state bonds instead.
The committee's recommendation to delay the project will go to top legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. State law gives them the final say on whether the project moves forward
In 2013, Robert Lee Mays honored his wife's passing by establishing PSU's Glenda Sanderson-Mays English scholarship.
Come 2019, professional baseball team could once again play at Joe Becker.
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.