Kansas Committee Fails to Endorse Prison Proposal

Kansas legislators in both parties have misgivings about a plan for a new correctional facility.

The state Department of Corrections outlined its plan Thursday to have the nation's largest private prison operator build a replacement for the state's oldest and largest prison in Lansing, which is near Kansas City. But a legislative committee failed to endorse the plan.

Lawmakers questioned the state's plan to lease the new prison from its contractor over 20 years.

The legislative committee wants the department to pursue financing the project with state bonds instead.

The committee's recommendation to delay the project will go to top legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. State law gives them the final say on whether the project moves forward



