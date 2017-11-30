Authorities Investigate A Threat Made At Pittsburg High School

Law enforcement investigates a threat made against the Pittsburg High School and find the threat not credible. On Wednesday, November 29, 2017 Pittsburg High School officials were informed about a threat that was found in a textbook.

School administrators contacted local authorities to investigate. A person has been identified and police report the threat is not credible.

Pittsburg Community Schools Superintendent Destry Brown says "The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. Any threat against our students or staff is taken seriously and is not tolerated."

The school says any students who make threats will be subject to discipline with suspension or/and expulsion.