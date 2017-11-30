Fmr. Frontenac City Official Pleads Guilty

12/12/2017:

Doug Sellars plead guilty today to misuse of public funds. The former Frontenac city administrator admitted that he misspent taxpayer money, including buying GPS devices that he used to track his former mistress.

11/30/2017:

A newly released affidavit alleges a former Frontenac city official used taxpayer money to track his mistress. Authorities arrested former city clerk Doug Sellars last year for apparently stealing $8,000 from the city and spending it on personal items. According to the affidavit one of those items he bought was a G.P.S. tracking device that he hid on his ex-mistress's vehicle. Sellars is charged with with official misconduct, misdemeanor stalking and three other felonies. He's expected to enter a plea on December 12th.