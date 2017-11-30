Quantcast

Fmr. Frontenac City Official Pleads Guilty - KOAM TV 7

Fmr. Frontenac City Official Pleads Guilty

Updated:
FRONTENAC, KANSAS -

12/12/2017:

Doug Sellars plead guilty today to misuse of public funds. The former Frontenac city administrator admitted that he misspent taxpayer money, including buying GPS devices that he used to track his former mistress.

11/30/2017:

A newly released affidavit alleges a former Frontenac city official used taxpayer money to track his mistress. Authorities arrested former city clerk Doug Sellars last year for apparently stealing $8,000 from the city and spending it on personal items. According to the affidavit one of those items he bought was a G.P.S. tracking device that he hid on his ex-mistress's vehicle. Sellars is charged with with official misconduct, misdemeanor stalking and three other felonies. He's expected to enter a plea on December 12th.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:57 AM EST2017-12-13 13:57:58 GMT
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>

  • Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:05 PM EST2017-12-13 01:05:27 GMT

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

  • Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:31 PM EST2017-12-12 22:31:05 GMT

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.