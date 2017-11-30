Frontenac City Official Allegedly Used Taxpayer Funds To Track His Mistress

FCC head and Parsons, Kansas native Ajit Pai defends his plan to undo the country's net-neutrality rules.

The head of the Federal Communications Commission and native of Parsons, Kansas, Ajit Pai is defending his plan to undo the country's net-neutrality rules. In a speech this week, the FCC Chairman spoke out against his critics in Hollywood. According to the Associated Press, Pai referred to comments by Cher, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, and George Takei as "absurd." One criticism of his plan is that it will allow phone and cable companies to b... More >>