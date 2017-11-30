Tech Students in Frontenac Get Assembly Line Experience with PSU Designed Product

The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend. It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm. The church is located at 1901 E 4th. Guests are asked to park i...More >>
In 2013, Robert Lee Mays honored his wife's passing by establishing PSU's Glenda Sanderson-Mays English scholarship.More >>
Come 2019, professional baseball team could once again play at Joe Becker.More >>
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.More >>
A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
It's called Knitted Knockers.
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has appointed his first member of the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database off the ground that can identify problem opioid prescribers.More >>
Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles.More >>
A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
