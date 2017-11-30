MSSU Golf Adds Har-Ber's Keith

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- Missouri Southern golf coach Mike Wheeler has announced the signing of Kade Keith to a National Letter of Intent to attend Missouri Southern and participate in golf beginning in the fall of 2018.



Keith is a native of Springdale, Ark., where he prepped at Har-Ber High School for coach Tim Aynes and the Wildcats.



A four-year letter winner, Keith maintained the top spot on the roster for the Wildcats each season. An avid golfer since age five, Keith has been active on the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas Junior Tour, and has received that tour's Player of the Year award five years in a row.



Prior to Har-Ber, Keith played one season of varsity golf at Lufkin (Texas) High School. He was a member of the North Texas Junior PGA. In his career, Keith currently has 137 first-place finishes.



Also a stellar student, Keith maintains a 3.95 GPA where he is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, DECA, Legacy Bank Board and Young Life. Keith is currently ranked in the top five percent of his graduating class.



The son of David and Kelley Keith, Kade plans to major in Business at Missouri Southern.



"Kade (Keith) is a very experienced player with many high school wins in Northwest Arkansas," Wheeler said. "He's a hard working student-athlete with a good golf mentality. Coming from Coach Tim Aynes' Har-Ber Wildcats, Kade has the same potential I saw in Connor Neil four years ago. A very consistent asset to have in your top five."