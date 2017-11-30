Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/30/2017

Incident Spotlight

Yesterday at approximately 4:23pm Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of North Highland in reference to a theft that had just occurred. The caller said a white male wearing red shoes had stolen a package containing a body pillow from the front porch. Officers responding located the white male wearing red shoes clinging to a body pillow walking southbound on St. Louis just south of Zora.

Once contacted the Grinch (who tried to steal Christmas) was found to be in possession of several items stolen from the front porches of three homes in northern Joplin. He was placed under arrest for three counts of Larceny and three counts of Trespassing. Several stolen items were recovered and returned to their rightful owners. The packages had all been opened by the suspect and the boxes discarded in a grassy area. Other stolen items on the suspect were seized as owners have not yet been identified.