Angel Tree Locations - KOAM TV 7

Angel Tree Locations

Updated:

The Salvation Army in Joplin says around 500 families have asked for help with toys this year through it's Angel Tree Program. Several businesses around Joplin have Christmas trees decorated with angels bearing children's names and what they would like for Christmas. You can purchase all or part of the list to help fulfill Christmas wishes.

If you would like to help, here are the locations of the Angel Trees:

Mid Missouri Bank 3435 E 7th St Joplin MO 64801

Johnny Carino's 137 N Rangeline Rd Joplin MO 64801

Pinnacle Bank 802 S Main St Joplin MO 64801

1651 W 7th St Joplin MO 64801

2433 S Rangeline Rd Joplin MO 64804

1316 E 32nd St Joplin MO 64804

1010 S Madison Ste M Webb City MO 64870

Golden Corral 2415 S Rangeline Rd Joplin MO 64801

32nd Street Surgery Center 1531 East 32nd St Ste 6 Joplin MO 64804

General Dollar 807 W 7th St Joplin MO 64801

Sams Club 3536 Hammons Blvd Joplin MO 64804

Family Video Joplin 2207 W 7th St Joplin MO 64801

Family Video Webb City 1460 S Madison Webb City MO 64870

Peace Lutheran Church 3100 N St Louis Ave Joplin MO 64801

Faith Baptist Church 2424 E 20th St Joplin MO 64801

JJ'S Woodfire Pizza 1612 S Madison St Ste E Webb City MO 64870

Wal-Mart 15th St 15th and Rangeline Rd Joplin MO

Calvary Baptist Church 600 50th St Joplin MO

Granny Shaffers 2728 N. Rangeline Rd.

