Boys & Girls Club of SWMO Vision Screening Event - December 1st

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri was awarded $4,000 from the National Vision, Inc. to participate in vision screenings.

Club members with signed permission slips will receive vision screenings from America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses (ABCE) on December 1st at the Boys & Girls Club in Joplin. The event is scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Participants are encouraged to schedule follow-up exam appointments and those in need of glasses will receive a free pair.