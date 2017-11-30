Carthage Fire Station #2: Coming Soon

Residents on the south side of Carthage will soon see improved fire response times thanks to a new fire station that's in the works.

And there's something special about it.

Currently, if you have an emergency in Carthage...

This is the only station that can respond, and, while at one point, it was centrally located -- as Carthage has grown...it's now a bit off center.

Carthage resident Evan Clay: "Given the location of our first fire station, they can't get across to the area where the second fire station is going to be as quickly as people might need."

So, where exactly is that second station going?

It took time, and a number of locations were considered before finally settling here...

Right off of the 571 exit on Grand Avenue.

But, what makes this station so special?

Fire Chief, Roger Williams...

Williams: "I've been here, it'll be 40 years this next April, and, about half that time, probably more, we've talked about expansion and that we are needing to move some of our resources to the south."

That's right, it's a discussion that's been going on for more than *20* years...

Williams: "It's exciting to me just to think that you know, once in a few years, when I retire, I can look back and see that finally got done, and for me to be sitting here and being the one that's getting the chance to get it done is an honor."

Tuesday night, the city council approved moving forward with discussions with Crossland Construction, which Chief Williams says shouldn't take very long.

after that...

Williams: "I would hope that we're seeing some movement out there in the next couple of months."

This site won't be the same again.

And residents, like Evan Clay, are excited.

Clay: "I'm just looking forward to our townspeople being more safe and the fact that the needs of our people are being met better."

Construction costs will come out of the city's general fund.

Chief Williams says it should be ready by late spring.