Quantcast

Carthage Fire Station #2: Coming Soon - KOAM TV 7

Carthage Fire Station #2: Coming Soon

Updated:

     Residents on the south side of Carthage will soon see improved fire response times thanks to a new fire station that's in the works.
     And there's something special about it.
Currently, if you have an emergency in Carthage...
This is the only station that can respond, and, while at one point, it was centrally located -- as Carthage has grown...it's now a bit off center.
Carthage resident Evan Clay: "Given the location of our first fire station, they can't get across to the area where the second fire station is going to be as quickly as people might need."
So, where exactly is that second station going?
It took time, and a number of locations were considered before finally settling here...
Right off of the 571 exit on Grand Avenue.
But, what makes this station so special?
Fire Chief, Roger Williams...
Williams: "I've been here, it'll be 40 years this next April, and, about half that time, probably more, we've talked about expansion and that we are needing to move some of our resources to the south."
That's right, it's a discussion that's been going on for more than *20* years...
Williams: "It's exciting to me just to think that you know, once in a few years, when I retire, I can look back and see that finally got done, and for me to be sitting here and being the one that's getting the chance to get it done is an honor."
Tuesday night, the city council approved moving forward with discussions with Crossland Construction, which Chief Williams says shouldn't take very long.
after that...
Williams: "I would hope that we're seeing some movement out there in the next couple of months."
This site won't be the same again.
And residents, like Evan Clay, are excited.
Clay: "I'm just looking forward to our townspeople being more safe and the fact that the needs of our people are being met better."
     Construction costs will come out of the city's general fund.
     Chief Williams says it should be ready by late spring.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Carthage Fire Station #2: Coming Soon

    Carthage Fire Station #2: Coming Soon

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-12-01 02:20:23 GMT

         Residents on the south side of Carthage will soon see improved fire response times thanks to a new fire station that's in the works.      And there's something special about it.

    More >>

         Residents on the south side of Carthage will soon see improved fire response times thanks to a new fire station that's in the works.      And there's something special about it.

    More >>

  • Police Investigating Dog That Was Poisoned In Webb City

    Police Investigating Dog That Was Poisoned In Webb City

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 9:29 PM EST2017-11-30 02:29:20 GMT

         A dog is in grave condition tonight at the Joplin Humane Society after allegedly being poisoned sometime last night in Webb City.      Police are investigating.

    More >>

         A dog is in grave condition tonight at the Joplin Humane Society after allegedly being poisoned sometime last night in Webb City.      Police are investigating.

    More >>

  • The Future of Wildcat Glades Is A Little More In Focus After Public Meeting

    The Future of Wildcat Glades Is A Little More In Focus After Public Meeting

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:09 PM EST2017-11-29 04:09:21 GMT

         What lies ahead for Wildcat Glades in Joplin?      It was announced earlier this month that the Audubon Society was ending its partnership with the popular 10-year old nature facility.      Tonight a community forum was held to talk about the future.

    More >>

         What lies ahead for Wildcat Glades in Joplin?      It was announced earlier this month that the Audubon Society was ending its partnership with the popular 10-year old nature facility.      Tonight a community forum was held to talk about the future.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.