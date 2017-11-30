$250,000 for PSU English Majors

In 2013, Robert Lee Mays honored his wife's passing by establishing PSU's Glenda Sanderson-Mays English scholarship.

"He created the scholarship to fall under the English department, and it was for students studying English and students who were from Crawford County," said Becky May, Executive Director of University Development at PSU.

Robert's wife Glenda was a Pitt state alum and former English teacher in Fort Scott. Both she and Robert credit their success in life to their educations. They wanted to make sure Crawford County English majors have the same opportunity.

"They've effectively left their entire estate to benefit the Pittsburg community and students here at Pittsburg state university," said Kevin Mitchelson, an attorney for Mr. Mays.

When Robert passed away last may, his wife's scholarship fund got a major boost to the tune of $250,000.

"We're thrilled. Those of us who are responsible for awarding these scholarships, we are always thrilled to have more money to give our students, because we never have enough," said Celia Patterson, chair of the PSU English department.

The scholarship has assisted roughly one English major a year, but that could soon change. The university will hold on to the endowment for a year as it determines how to divide up the scholarship funds. But if you think this money will only help the education of a future English teacher, the chair of PSU's English department says to think again.

"The interesting thing about an English degree is that people frequently say, 'What can you do with an English degree besides teach?' and if you ever look at a list of our previous students and the kind of jobs they have, you would see that you can do almost anything with an English degree," said Patterson.