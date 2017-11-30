MSSU Swept at Hays

The Missouri Southern Lions opened up MIAA play on Thursday on the road against Fort Hays State.

In the women's game, MSSU lost 76-60. Webb City product Desirea Buerge had a season high 21 points for the Lions.

As for the men, it was a little closer but Southern fell a little short 76-69. Cj Carr led the way for MOSO with 16 points. Next up for Missouri Southern they'll be on the road against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.