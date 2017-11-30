Gorilla Men, Women Fall at UNK

The Pittsburg State Gorillas opened up MIAA play on Thursday night on the road against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. Both the men's and women's games went into overtime, but the Gorillas ended up getting swept in Kearney.

In the women's game Pitt State had a 12 point lead going into the 4th quarter. Kearney outscored PSU 29-17 in the 4th to force the game into overtime. In the OT period the Lopers outscored the Gorillas 17-15 to win 97-95 and stay undefeated on the season

Mikaela Burgess had 31 points in the loss.

On the men's side, Pitt State erased an 11 point second half deficit to force overtime. OT was lopsided however, with the Lopers outscoring the Gorillas 20-8 to win 101-89.

Xavier Adams led the way for Pitt State with 25 points.