Carl Junction Wins CJ Classic

The Carl Junction Bulldogs protected their home floor on Thursday night, beating the Neosho Wildcats to win the CJ Classic tournament championship.

Both teams came out hot to start the game. The Bulldogs and Wildcats combined to make 7 3's in the first quarter, leading to a 14-14 tie heading into the second quarter.

Carl Junction got rolling a big in the second quarter, outscoring Neosho 15-6 to take a 9 point lead into the break. The Bulldogs didn't let the Wildcats back in it, winning by a final score of 46-35.

Next up for CJ, they'll play in the Lady Eagle Classic in Joplin which will begin next Thursday.