KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-1

The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend. It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm. The church is located at 1901 E 4th. Guests are asked to park i...More >>
The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend. It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm. The church is located at 1901 E 4th. Guests are asked to park i...More >>
In 2013, Robert Lee Mays honored his wife's passing by establishing PSU's Glenda Sanderson-Mays English scholarship.More >>
In 2013, Robert Lee Mays honored his wife's passing by establishing PSU's Glenda Sanderson-Mays English scholarship.More >>
Come 2019, professional baseball team could once again play at Joe Becker.More >>
Come 2019, professional baseball team could once again play at Joe Becker.More >>
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.More >>
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.More >>