The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchkiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special.

The Journey to Bethlehem is free to attend. It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm. The church is located at 1901 E 4th. Guests are asked to park in the PHS parking lot where a shuttle will bring you across the street. For more information call (620) 232-9210.