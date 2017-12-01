Opening for full-time NEWS VIDEOGRAPHER at the market's number one station. Applicants must be able to shoot and edit quality video and sound for newscasts. Candidates schedule should be flexible in order to meet the needs of news coverage, weekend availability and holidays required. News Videographers are responsible for maintenance of assigned equipment and vehicles. Apply on line by sending your resume and link to demo reel to koamnewsemployment@koamtv.com or by mail to Kristi Spencer, KOAM TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762. KOAM TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

