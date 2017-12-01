Quantcast

Police and Fire Chiefs discuss holiday safety during Joplin Insi - KOAM TV 7

Police and Fire Chiefs discuss holiday safety during Joplin Insider program

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

In the next program of Joplin Insider, viewers will be reminded of simple steps they can follow in order to stay safe during the holiday season. Both Police Chief Matt Stewart and Fire Chief Jim Furgerson visit with host Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer, about these topics.

Fire safety during the holiday season includes extinguishing candles, turning off stoves or ovens, and turning out lights when leaving the home, as well as proper usage of electrical cords and fireplaces. Personal safety and theft protection is a topic to remind citizens about as they go out shopping, purchase items online, and have more deliveries to their homes. More helpful tips during the holidays are discussed during the show. 

“Joplin Insider” is an interview program airing on KGCS-TV.  Joplin Public Information Officer Lynn Onstot hosts the half-hour program that is produced through the facilities of KGCS-TV.  It may be seen a number of times in upcoming weeks.  Initial airdates include:

  • Sunday, December 3 – 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 5 – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 6 – 6 p.m.

The show also is posted on YouTube at:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1UhKQXrDUc

KGCS-TV operates as a service of the Department of Communication at Missouri Southern State University.  Programming may be seen over the air on digital channel 22, as well as regional cable television systems including Cable One, Mediacom and Suddenlink.

    •   
