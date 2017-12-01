Oklahoma Reports First Flu Deaths of the Season

The Oklahoma influenza season has turned deadly.

State officials report the first two flu-related deaths of the season.

The state Department of Health said Thursday the two deaths were recorded between November 22nd and November 28th and that both were patients over the age of 65.



Health officials say one of the flu-related deaths was recorded in central Oklahoma and the other in the southwestern part of the state.

Oklahoma health officials also say a total of 105 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported across the state since the current flu season began on September first.

The highest number of hospitalizations was reported among people older than 50, as well as children younger than 5 - groups that are at greater risk of severe illness and complications due to flu.

