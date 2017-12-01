Local Soldier Reunites With Family After Two Years Overseas

Emotions were high in Galena this afternoon. After two years serving overseas Corporal Jacob Helton reunited with his family. He did it at a Galena High School pep rally to surprise his mom -- who wasn't expecting him for another 20 days. Jacob's dad had been planning the homecoming for over a month, which resulted in a heartwarming reunion -- especially for mom.

Jacob says, "... But it was awesome seeing the happiness on her face that I'm finally home. So this was all well worth it."

Jacob will spend a week and a half at home before heading back to the marines.