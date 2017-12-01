Local Soldier Reunites With Family After Two Years Overseas

Emotions were high in Galena this afternoon. After two years serving overseas Corporal Jacob Helton reunited with his family. He did it at a Galena High School pep rally to surprise his mom -- who wasn't expecting him for another 20 days. Jacob's dad had been planning the homecoming for over a month, which resulted in a heartwarming reunion -- especially for mom.
Jacob says, "... But it was awesome seeing the happiness on her face that I'm finally home. So this was all well worth it."
Jacob will spend a week and a half at home before heading back to the marines.
For years, Pittsburg's Family Resource Center and other local childcare providers have been at capacity.
"No one has ever taken a moment to admit to say we've done this to improve. We've done this to make sure things like this are not happening."
The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend. It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm. The church is located at 1901 E 4th. Guests are asked to park i...
JOE BECKER FUTURE A new professional baseball team in Joplin is a few steps closer to reality. City officials on Thursday met with a representative of the newly formed "Southwest League of Professional Baseball" based in Texas. Joplin's city manager told KOAM by e-mail yesterday that talks between the city and the new baseball league continue, and that both sides are doing their due diligence. STOLEN PACKAGES Joplin police have arrested what they ca...
In 2013, Robert Lee Mays honored his wife's passing by establishing PSU's Glenda Sanderson-Mays English scholarship.
Come 2019, professional baseball team could once again play at Joe Becker.
